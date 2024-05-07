Conor McGregor reacts as former UFC star breaks down how Michael Chandler's recklessness could be his undoing against the Irishman

The much-anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight was officially announced earlier this month, serving as the main event for UFC 303 on June 29. This highly awaited matchup marks McGregor's return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus due to a leg injury sustained in his last fight against Dustin Poirier.

While McGregor has been sidelined with injury, Chandler strategically took an 18-month break to secure a fight with the Irishman. With the fight now confirmed, former UFC fighter Dan Hardy weighed in, predicting a McGregor victory.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Hardy highlighted McGregor's ability to perform under pressure and control the fight's tempo. He contrasted this with Chandler's recent fighting style, stating:

“Michael Chandler’s not the guy that he was in Bellator when he was cautious and picking his shots…That Chandler can beat anybody with that speed off the mark and that power, but he’s become a lot more reckless recently and that just plays into McGregor’s game. Like McGregor made Aldo reckless and then punished him for it. Chandler comes in reckless. He’s coming in for a payday and a show; he’s not thinking ‘I’m going to beat Conor McGregor and I’m going to do it this particular way’, he’s coming to fight.”

Reacting to Hardy's analysis, McGregor retweeted the clip with a confident message:

"There is levels and in 7 weeks and 5 days you are gonna see the very, very top level. This next run is for the Clan! #BeenReady."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Former lightweight champion predicts Conor McGregor win at UFC 303

In an interview with Full Violence, Charles Oliveira offered his prediction for Conor McGregor's upcoming headlining bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Oliveira, No. 2 ranked in the lightweight division, suffered a setback against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. However, his focus has shifted to the upcoming fight between McGregor and Chandler.

Speaking in the interview, 'Do Bronx' shared his take on the potential outcome of the fight, stating:

"I think that, in reality, it's a fight that will make money for both. That's the reality. It's a fight that's going to make more money. Of course, if Conor wins, he's could take a step towards the belt. He's a guy who's a huge star, but I think it's a fight for money... I think Conor [wins]."

Check out Charles Oliveira's prediction below (07:20):