Conor McGregor reacts to Ireland's incredible medal haul at Youth MMA championships

Conor McGregor praises Ireland's youth MMA athletes for their remarkable performance at the ongoing Youth MMA championships. On the opening day of the event, the Irish team showcased their talent by securing an impressive haul of 6 medals.

The medal tally included three gold medals won by Kayden Dalton, Roman Verhoven, and Timothy Oland, as well as three bronze medals earned by Cadhla Gilhooley, Tyler Byrne, and Dylan Wheatley. The outstanding start by the Irish contingent drew the attention of UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Irishman expressed his admiration, writing:

"Irish amateur MMA cleaning up once again!"

The Youth MMA World Championships are being hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event allows young amateur MMA athletes to experience the mixed martial arts environment on an international stage.

The championship features live-streamed coverage on IMMAF.TV, with highlights shared across IMMAF's social media channels. Last year's edition saw nearly 500 athletes from 42 nations competing, and this year promises to showcase the rising stars of the sport.

As Ireland's young fighters continue to shine on the global stage, they receive well-deserved praise from one of their country's most prominent MMA icons.

Conor McGregor vs Justin Gaethje would be a bigger draw, claims Sean O'Malley

On the TimboSugarShow podcast, Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on a potential blockbuster lightweight matchup between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

The rising UFC star discussed whether a clash between Gaethje and McGregor would garner more attention than a fight between McGregor and Michael Chandler. He praised McGregor's abilities, acknowledging his slick fighting style and his ability to talk his way into such fights:

"Conor vs. Chandler, what about this? Justin vs. Conor! Is Justin vs. Conor bigger than Conor vs. Chandler? Now, Conor's on Twitter talking a**... Conor's slick, bro! He could f**king do it. He could beat Justin... You watch that documentary, he was training, he was in it. I don't know, I got faith."

A potential matchup between 'The Notorious' and Gaethje is undoubtedly a thrilling prospect, as both fighters are known for their explosive striking and aggressive styles inside the octagon.

