  • Conor McGregor reacts to Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade attack that left 27 hospitalized 

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified May 27, 2025 04:09 GMT
Conor McGregor reacted to the unfortunate incident that shocked the world.
Conor McGregor reacted to the unfortunate incident that shocked the world. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC star Conor McGregor expressed his support for the victims of the unfortunate attack on the Liverpool FC Premier League victory parade. On the evening of May 26, a car drove into a crowd of soccer fans, injuring 27 people, including four children. Among the injured, two patients, including one child, are reported to have sustained injuries that are deemed serious.

McGregor took X to share a short message to show solidarity, posting a heart and a folded hands emoji with the Liverpool logo:

Conor McGregor&#039;s post on X
The situation is still developing and more details are still emerging. According to reports, the incident occured on Water Street shortly after 6 pm.

In a statement, the Merseyside Police noted that the car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old male from the Liverpool area, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, had been arrested.

The department also revealed that emergency ambulance service escorted 27 people to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Meanwhile, 20 people were treated on the spot, while a few people self-presented at hospitals. A cyclist paramedic was also among the injured.

Police urge to practice restraint while sharing information related to the Liverpool parade attack

The Merseyside Police department addressed the Liverpool parade attack in a press conference. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, during her briefing clarified that the department is not treating the incident as an act of terror and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

In her statement, Sims urged people to refrain from posting disturbing footage or misinformed claims on social media, as the facts of the matter are yet to be fully established.

She said:

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision, and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media. I know that people will be understandably concerned by what hashappened tonight, but what I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it." [1:43]
She added:

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism. We would ask that people refrain from sharing distressing footage from the incident and please share any information directly with our investigation team." [2:14]

Check out Merseyside Police department's full press conference below:

youtube-cover
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
