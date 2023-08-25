Conor McGregor reacts to Nicki Minaj becoming a playable character on Call of Duty

Conor McGregor has reacted to American rapper Nicki Minaj becoming a playable character on Call of Duty.

It has recently been announced that the singer and actress will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II. The Nicki Minaj Operator bundle is now available for purchase and includes a special loading screen, the "Nicki Whip" vehicle skin, and "The Baddest" and "Super Freaky" weapon blueprints.

The Nicki Minaj Operator bundle is available on the Call of Duty Store for 2,400 CoD Points, which is about $20, the normal going rate for top-tier Call of Duty Operator bundles.

Reacting to the same, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and called the partnership 'Iconic'. He said:

"Iconic! Well done @CallofDuty and @NICKIMINAJ! Incredible!"

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Activision and Minaj previously worked together on a trailer for 2022's Modern Warfare II. Moreover, she's not the only rapper in Call of Duty, as Snoop Dogg returned earlier this year and 21 Savage is coming next.

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor didn't want to fight him when he agreed to do TUF 31

Conor McGregor has been out of action since July 2021. Earlier this year, it was announced that the Irishman would be returning to the UFC as a coach for the new season of TUF alongside Michael Chandler, and the two were slated to fight following its completion.

However, the season has been completed, and the fight is still not official. Speaking of the same during a media scrum at UFC 292, Michael Chandler gave his thoughts on the matter. Suggesting that McGregor might not have wanted to face him when he agreed to coach on TUF 31, he said:

"Ultimately, yeah maybe he realized, 'Well I decided to do this reality show against this guy that I hope I don't want to fight. Or that I hope I don't have to fight.' Then it turns out that, like, 'Well now I kind of agreed that I was going to fight this guy and I kind of look like a sissy if I back out from fighting said guy.' I said it from the beginning, I gave Conor kudos at the beginning... because I'm not an easy fight, [Conor] knows I'm not an easy fight."

Watch the video below from 8:20: