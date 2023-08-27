Conor McGregor reacts passionately to hero Prince Naseem Hamed's son Aadam channeling his inner 'Notorious' after debut win 

Conor McGregor has reacted to his hero Prince Naseem Hamed's son Aadam's pro-boxing debut.

The 23-year-old made his pro-boxing debut last night on the undercard of Usyk vs. Dubois against a 17-year-old opponent. Aadam Hamed ended up winning the bout in the first round itself via TKO. Following his victory, Hamed channeled his inner Conor McGregor and quoted the Irishman's famous line:

"I'm not here to take part, I'm here to take over!"

Reacting to the same on Twitter, 'The Notorious' claimed that he's going to show the video to his son. He said:

"I am going to show this to my son Conor Jr, and tell him that this is the son of the man who inspired me to become I who I became, and now he is leading the way of his fathers legacy! God bless the Hamed’s! Well done Aadam! #WeAreNotHereToTakePart"

Former UFC star claims Conor McGregor will never come back

Conor McGregor has been out of action since July 2021. It was announced earlier that year that 'The Notorious' would take on Michael Chandler by the end of the year, however, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

As a result of the same, there have been rising speculations surrounding McGregor's return. Speaking about it during an interview with SportsLens, former UFC star Darren Till said:

"Conor’s never coming back in my opinion... Conor’s struggling to let go. He doesn’t want to let it go, but it’s time to let go. He’s older, he doesn’t train like he used to. He’s got the money, he's got his beautiful kids and the only problem with Conor right now is he just does not want to let it go. There’s going to come a day where he goes, 'I'm fighting with myself here and I need to let go'."

He added:

"My opinion of Conor is you have to respect what he’s done but it’s time to let go. He’s struggling to let go. Maybe he’s not. Maybe he’s going to come back and prove us all wrong. He might just not be ready in terms of testing or maybe he just wants to keep his name out there and he’s thinking in terms of next year."

