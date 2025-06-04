Conor McGregor reacts to Sean O'Malley recreating UFC main event atmosphere with crowd noise and walkout in gym: "BIG FIGHT FEEL!"

Sean O'Malley's way of preparation for his upcoming title fight at UFC 316 has caught the attention of Conor McGregor. McGregor was impressed by O'Malley's idea of setting up his gym similar to a big UFC pay-per-view event which included crowd noise and walkout.

O'Malley is set to make his octagon return in a bantamweight title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316 this weekend at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Their first meeting at Noche UFC 306 didn't go according to plan for 'Suga' as he lost his 135 pound throne to Dvalishvili.

In order to reclaim his title, O'Malley worked on his flaws and interestingly, he posted a video of him watching McGregor's rematch with Nate Diaz, drawing inspiration from the former double champion. For context, Diaz handed the Irishman his first octagon loss when they squared off at UFC 196. However, 'The Notorious' made a quick return and defeated the Stockton native via majority decision at UFC 202.

In another social media post, shared by Red Corner MMA, O'Malley transformed his gym into a big PPV card that featured his entrance with a fake crowd noise to simulate his fight inside the cage. This sparked a reaction from McGregor, who took to X and expressed his excitement, writing:

''Very reminiscent of my Diaz 2 prep. Intriguing! BIG FIGHT FEEL! @ufc''

Check out the post below:

Following the Diaz rematch, McGrgegor became the first UFC fighter to hold belts in two divisions simultaneously after defeating Eddie Alvarez by third-round knockout at UFC 205.

MMA fans are eagerly awaiting McGregor's highly anticipated return, but no official announcement has been made as of yet. He last competed in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, breaking his leg in the opening round.

Demetrious Johnson urges Sean O'Malley to use a particular move against Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley will face Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316, looking to recapture his bantamweight belt. Ahead of the title fight, O'Malley trained with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, who noticed 'Suga's particular move during their sparring session.

In a recent episode of the MightyCast podcast, Johnson recalled O'Malley's teep kicks in his first encounter with Dvalishvili, saying:

''We did 3 rounds, that fu*king teep [kick] is dangerous. He hit me with it and I was ‘Oh, that’s your move right there’, that fu*king teep. The same move that hurt Merab in the last fight. And I think looking at this fight with him versus Merab, it’s going to come down to, can Sean break 'The Machine'? Or does 'The Machine' run over Sean? That’s where I think that fight is going to play out.''

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (1:09:56):

