Conor McGregor reacts as TIDL Sport partners with Cricket superstar Virat Kohli to mark launch in India

Conor McGregor has shared his response following the news of his TIDL Sport brand partnering with Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. The new partnership will also mark the launch of the sporting brand in the country.

'The Notorious' became a co-founder of the sports recovery brand after working with them soon after their inception. Their flagship product is a cryotherapy plant-based spray, which aims to reduce pain and inflammation after strenuous activities. McGregor is often seen showcasing the product during interviews and across his social media.

Then, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share the news of his partnership with the brand. The move is being considered a real coup by McGregor and TIDL Sport, as Kohli is one of the biggest cricket stars in the world. The right-handed batter shared on Instagram:

"🚀 TIDL takes over India! 🇮🇳 Two legends. One epic launch. The fastest-growing pain relief brand in the USA, TIDL, is here to revolutionize the game in India. Join the force as @thenotoriousmma Conor McGregor and cricket superstar @virat.kohli bring unparalleled power and relief to everyone across the nation."

McGregor was then spotted in the comments of the post and was understandably excited at the nature of the deal. The Irishman wrote:

"Incredible! 🇮🇳 @tidlsport 🧊🌱"

Jon Anik believes Conor McGregor is returning to strengthen his UFC legacy rather than collect a big payday

Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon after nearly three years away when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303 later this month.

The Irishman has been out of action since he suffered a devastating leg break during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Whilst some fans expected McGregor to walk away from the sport after suffering the injury and because of his networth, McGregor has always vowed he would be back.

Jon Anik then discussed McGregor's return during a recent appearance on Renato Moicano's Show Me The Money podcast. According to the UFC commentator, Conor McGregor has far more goals in the octagon to motivate him than the paycheck. He said:

"He has one win at 155 pounds in the UFC. I don't think he has a title defense, right? So, while he has financial riches, I've always thought about the competitor, the mixed martial arts athlete within Conor would be back for more scalps and that's why he's back. So, he's not back for money."

Catch Jon Anik's take on McGregor below (1:20:16):