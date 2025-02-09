Conor McGregor reacts to tragic passing of 28-year-old Irish boxer following brain injury in title fight

Conor McGregor was heartbroken after learning about the shocking demise of the 28-year-old Irish boxer, John Cooney. McGregor also labeled the fallen athlete a "warrior."

Cooney faced Nathan Howells from Wales on 1 February in an attempt to defend his Celtic super-featherweight title. It turned out to be a failed bid as the referee stopped the fight in the ninth round declaring Howells as the winner via TKO. However, Cooney had to be stretchered to the hospital following his defeat.

The fallen boxer's medical reports revealed that he had sustained an intracranial hemorrhage which had him undergoing surgery. However, Cooney reportedly collapsed after battling for his life for a week in the hospital.

McGregor, who stays linked to the sport of boxing in various ways, recently expressed his grief at Cooney's demise with an X update. It read:

"Rest in Peace Warrior John Cooney 🙏❤️"

Conor McGregor extended a helping hand towards Irish woman boxer Katie Taylor in 2023

Besides being a global MMA icon, McGregor has also entered the boxing ring. His fight against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather in 2017 still stands as one of the highest-grossing fights in the history of the sport. 'The Notorious' made a significant contribution to Irish boxing a couple of years back.

A fight between the noted Irish woman boxer, Katie Taylor, and Chantelle Cameron was being negotiated for May 2023. However, the talks came to a halt due to a shortage of funds required to organize the event.

The organizing authorities came up short of the $500,000 security cost required to host the event at their desired venue, Croke Park in Dublin. At this point, McGregor announced that he would bear the costs to make the event happen. He revealed his desire to help with an X update that read:

"The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen."

