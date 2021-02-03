Conor McGregor is recovering from his leg injury on Moon Island in Dubai, UAE.

McGregor has taken to his official Instagram account and revealed that he is enjoying a fishing trip with his family on Moon Island.

The Notorious One posted photos and a video of him and his family enjoying the fishing trip. Conor McGregor captioned his Instagram post with a statement that read as follows:

“Fishing on moon island with the fam.”

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts have been largely appreciative of the manner in which Conor McGregor has dealt with his UFC 257 knockout loss.

Conor McGregor suffered a second-round TKO defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier in their rematch that took place at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier transpired back in September 2014, where McGregor won in a first-round TKO. The Notorious One and The Diamond are currently 1-1 in their series of fights, with a trilogy fight surely on the cards.

Both Conor McGregor as well as Dustin Poirier have expressed their willingness to face one another in the trilogy bout. However, it is unclear when the much-awaited trilogy fight would take place.

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh had previously stated that the fighter is well on the road to recovery. Kavanagh had added that the leg injury McGregor suffered courtesy Poirier’s leg kicks wouldn’t hinder the Irishman's training for long.

In fact, McGregor is expected to resume full-time training in the weeks to come. McGregor was handed a six-month medical suspension after UFC 257, but he could return to the octagon sooner if cleared by the doctors.

Nevertheless, the consensus in the MMA world is that Conor McGregor isn’t likely to compete again for the next few months. Meanwhile, the belief is that his UFC 257 opponent, Dustin Poirier, could compete in a UFC lightweight title fight sooner rather than later.

Conor McGregor missed out on the Manny Pacquiao boxing match due to his UFC 257 loss

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Prior to UFC 257, Conor McGregor and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao had spoken about facing each other in a professional boxing match later this year (2021).

Regardless, after McGregor’s vicious knockout loss to Poirier at UFC 257, Pacquiao and his representatives have suggested that they aren’t interested in having the boxing icon face the Irishman right now.

That could change though. If Conor McGregor makes a triumphant return in the UFC, fan-interest would exponentially increase ahead of his much-touted boxing match against Manny Pacquiao.

Good luck tonight Conor! Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans. #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021