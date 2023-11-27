Conor McGregor reportedly under investigation for "online hate speech" against the Irish government 

Conor McGregor is reportedly under investigation for "online hate speech" amid growing tension in Ireland.

McGregor recently criticized the Irish government for its handling of a suspected Algerian immigrant who stabbed five people, including three children.

The situation led to massive violent riots in Ireland's capital, Dublin. As a result, more than 34 arrests were made as the rioters set a bus and police car on fire and damaged multiple buildings. The riots were deemed as "disgraceful" by Irish Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Reacting to the same, Conor McGregor took to X/Twitter and slammed the comments made by Drew Harris. He said:

"Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough."

After his initial remarks, Conor McGregor said he did not condone the riots. However, according to The Times, an investigation has been launched against McGregor for hate speech.

This comes as part of an inquiry into regulating "online hate speech" as the Irish government is reportedly looking to pass radical legislation for the public speech law, per The Daily Wire:

"Authorities reportedly have since launched an investigation into the mixed martial arts fighter as part of an inquiry into the dissemination of so-called online hate speech. The investigation comes as Irish officials have reportedly started preparing to pass radical legislation concerning the public speech law."

Dustin Poirier on potential fourth fight against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor was last seen in action against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. After suffering a nasty leg break in his trilogy bout with 'The Diamond', the Irishman took an extended break to rehabilitate his injury.

While his next fight is expected to be against Michael Chandler in 2024, McGregor has been quite vocal about wanting to face Poirier for a fourth time, and it looks like the latter is open to it as well. During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Poirier had this to say:

"We'll see, I probably would [say yes]. Try to shut him up once and for all, but even if I slap his a*s around again, he's still gonna be chatting. So, we'll see."

Poirier continued:

"That's a huge fight, 2-1 against him, I don't really see another reason for it. But it would be a huge fight."

