Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on a UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman recently announcing that he is coming out of retirement for a celebrity boxing match.

A video recently surfaced on social media of the Hall of Famer shadow boxing and it was then reported that he will be returning to competition as he will be competing in a celebrity boxing bout against an opponent yet to be named. The former UFC heavyweight champion has made changes to his lifestyle, which appears to have had postive results.

McGregor took notice of the 58-year-old shadow boxing and surprised fans with his reaction. In a now deleted tweet, the former two-division commented that he accepted the challenge, which would insinuate that he was the opponent, writing:

"Challenge accepted!"

Obviously, 'The Notorious' won't be 'The Hammer's opponent for his celebrity boxing bout. It reamains to be seen who ends up being the opponent and whether it will be a boxer or MMA fighter that's closer in age.

Mark Coleman is the first-ever UFC heavyweight champion

Mark Coleman achieved a great deal during his MMA career, and among those accomplishments was becoming the first-ever UFC heavyweight champion. At the time, the promotion had the Superfight championship, but decided to scrap the championship after the introduction of weight-divisions.

At UFC 12, then Superfight champion Dan Severn was initially scheduled to fight Ultimate Ultimate 1996 tournament winner Don Frye for the inagural heavyweight championship. Frye was forced to withdraw from the event due to injuries he sustained in the tournament, and so 'The Hammer' stepped in as his replacement.

The eventual Hall of Famer made quick work of 'The Beast' as he submitted him with a neck crank in only 2:57 to win the inaugural UFC heavyweight championship. 'The Hammer's title reign was short-lived as he lost a unanimous decision to Maurice Smith at UFC 14, which was awarded Fight of the Year in 1997.

The inagural heavyweight champion was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008, becoming the fifth fighter to receive the prestigious induction.

