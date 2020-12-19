Conor McGregor responds to SBG Portarlington gym's heartwarming video after saving it from being closed down

The SBG Portarlington gym has put forth a video on its official Instagram page featuring many of its members thanking UFC megastar Conor McGregor for saving the gym.

SBG Portarlington had recently announced that they’d be closing their doors permanently due to a shortage of funds caused by the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

The gym was one of many businesses all around the world that have been adversely affected by lockdowns, travel restrictions, and other logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conor McGregor helped save the SBG Portarlington gym

The Portarlington branch, of the widely revered SBG Ireland martial arts academy, had recently confirmed via their social media accounts that they’d be shutting down the gym permanently.

The announcement noted that they won’t be able to reopen the Portarlington gym until a vaccine is available and the ongoing travel and lockdown restrictions are eased. They insinuated that a potential vaccine would help businesses get back to normal and enable the gym to function again.

The announcement also highlighted the fact that once things get back to normal after the COVID-19 vaccine is made available, they’d be looking to find a new place to restart their gym. Nevertheless, they reiterated that their current facility would be closing down permanently.

Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion Conor McGregor - the most famous and successful MMA fighter training at the SBG Ireland martial arts academy – subsequently reached out to the Portarlington gym.

The Notorious One helped the gym out by providing them the requisite funds to keep it up and running.

SBG Portarlington thanks Conor McGregor; The Notorious One issues classy response

Many members of SBG Portarlington have now been featured in a video posted on the gym’s Instagram page. They thanked Conor McGregor for helping save the branch from shutting down.

Additionally, several individuals also wished The Notorious One the very best ahead of his upcoming fight that’ll take place in January 2021.

Conor McGregor has now responded to the heartwarming video. The Irish MMA legend’s statement read as follows –

“This video means so much to me guys, thank you all! @sbgport Happy Christmas and New Year to everyone! I will get down for some training to @sbgport in 2021 alongside @honeybadgermma! Can’t wait!”

Presently, Conor McGregor is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.