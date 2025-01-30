Conor McGregor returns to self-promotion and political talk on X after deleting several insults at Paul Hughes: "Self made, generationally wealthy"

Conor McGregor appears to be moving on from his bitter feud with Paul Hughes by making political statements. In a series of social media posts, McGregor hailed another Irish MMA fighter and professed his love for his home country.

For context, McGregor and Hughes were at odds on social media after the former UFC two-division champion chastised the 27-year-old for showing respect to Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Dagestani camp following his unanimous decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Dubai last weekend. In a now-deleted X post, 'The Notorious' questioned Hughes' Irish nationality, implying that he should not wear the Irish flag because he is from Northern Ireland. In response, the PFL star blasted McGregor for targeting his identity.

Trending

Amid the conflict, another Irish MMA fighter James Gallagher expressed his desire for peace between McGregor and Hughes on X, writing:

''United we stand''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

McGregor reposted it by expressing his admiration for Gallagher, writing:

''Proper Irish! Never folded, never turned, fought valiantly every time, and paved the way tor all those after him! THE STRABANIMAL!''

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's tweet on X

McGregor expressed his affection for Ireland and his disapproval of the administration in another X post, writing:

''I love Ireland and I cannot be bought. I am a self made, generationally wealthy Irish man. Thriving and true! What everyone outside of the political paywall feels is disdain. Not one citizen outside of the Irish political sphere is happy with government. Not one successful policy has it ever achieved. Not one!''

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's tweet on X

As for the MMA scene, McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg in the opening round of the third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. While many aren't sure about his octagon return, the 36-year-old has recently expressed his desire to face Jeremy Stephens in BKFC.

Paul Hughes isn't willing to forgive Conor McGregor anytime soon

Conor McGregor hurled insults at Paul Hughes after noticing Hughes' equation with the Nurmagomedov clan following his loss to Usman Nurmagomedov.

In a recent apearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hughes stated that he won't forgive McGregor for his offensive comments:

''Not right now, anyway. Not right now. More so, not for me, but more so for my people from where I come from... I kind of just realized, it's actually one of the worst possible things that you could say to a fellow Irishman in terms of how deeply insulting it can be to someone personally... It would be incredibly and deeply insulting to a lot of people where I'm from to say that we're not Irish."

Check out Paul Hughes' comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.