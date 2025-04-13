Conor McGregor's $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler falls flat at UFC 314 but Alexander Volkanovski breaks 'Drake Curse'

Conor McGregor and Drake's wagers had very different outcomes at the UFC 314 pay-per-view event held on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The main event featured a vacant UFC featherweight title fight between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 3-ranked Diego Lopes, while the co-main event showcased a lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Ad

McGregor, who was previously scheduled to fight Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024 before the fight was eventually cancelled, expressed confidence in his former rival's ability to win and made a bold prediction, stating:

"The fight I'm interested in - Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett. I'm gonna go with Michael Chandler to win and win by KO."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He placed a substantial bet of $500,000, with a potential payout of $2,500,000 if Chandler emerged victorious. Unfortunately for McGregor, Chandler suffered a knockout loss in the third round.

In contrast, rapper and musician Drake, known for the 'Drake curse'—the idea that fighters he bets on tend to lose—had a successful outcome this time.

According to Stake.com's official X handle, Drake wagered $545,000, with an estimated payout of $915,600 if Volkanovski won the main event.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Volkanovski’s unanimous decision victory not only broke the infamous 'Drake curse' but also allowed the rapper to win his bet.

Heading into the fight against Lopes, Volkanovski was considered the betting favorite. However, concerns were raised about his performance due to consecutive knockout losses against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev in previous bouts.

Despite this, the Australian fighter utilized his versatile skillset and effective feinting to throw Lopes off his game, ultimately securing a unanimous decision win. With this victory, Volkanovski became the second two-time UFC featherweight champion in history after Jose Aldo and the first fighter to win the title in lower weight classes after turning 35.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.