Conor McGregor's ally avenges nearly seven-year-old vendetta as Michael Chandler is dominated by Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

It may have taken close to a decade to do it but an individual who has long been close to Conor McGregor has finally got some semblance of a clapback against Michael Chandler. The former multi-time Bellator champ is currently on the heels of yet another loss in the octagon as Chandler sustained a knockout loss against Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314.

Dillon Danis also had a tenure with Bellator competing in mixed martial arts and rubbed some people the wrong way across his pair of wins inside of their cage. Danis unearthed a tweet of Chandler's that indicated the latter's disapproval of some of the outlandish comments 'El Jefe' was making years back. In a tweet dated April 29, 2018, Chandler stated:

"Just catching up to #bellator198 @dillondanis said he was the "highest paid fighter in @BellatorMMA" but I think he meant to say "most unathletic fighter in Bellator" and that was against a man with a losing record. #cringe #slow #sloth #bellator198"

With his retweet coming in a different decade altogether, Danis said:

"This aged well [laughing emoji]"

Check out Danis' retweet putting Chandler on blast post-UFC 314 below

Conor McGregor loses sizable bet on Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Conor McGregor went into UFC 314 betting that Michael Chandler would finish Paddy Pimblett inside the distance but the Irishman would lose 500,000 on the lightweight bout. McGregor and Chandler have a certain connectivity after serving as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' and having a UFC 303 fight lined up before an injury to 'The Notorious' scrapped those plans.

Ahead of the bout, Conor McGregor expressed his interest in the Chandler vs. Pimblett fight. The eventual victor of the contest took notice of McGregor's interest and his bet.

In regards to McGregor betting on Chandler, the scouser put the former champ-champ on blast in an interview with TNT Sports. He said:

"He put a bet on Chandler by knockout. What happened Conor, eh? Should have mentioned him in the cage, you little lizard. I thought you would've backed your own, lad. Irish and Scouse. If you are coming back, lad, let's do it. Wembley, Croke Park. I'm after you as well." [H/t BJPenn]

