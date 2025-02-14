Conor McGregor's business partner names UFC megastar and boxing legend among his dream BKFC opponents for 'The Notorious': "They both can bang"

Conor McGregor's business partner and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) president, Dave Feldman, has named his dream opponents for the Irishman in the future.

Whilst his UFC return still remains up in the air, McGregor has remained as busy as ever with his business ventures behind the scenes. Last April, 'The Notorious' confirmed he had become a part-owner in BKFC and he has since spent a majority of his time promoting the organization and traveling to their events.

Whilst McGregor is still under UFC contract, his venture into BKFC has led to much speculation about his future. A majority of fans no longer believe they'll see the Irishman back in the octagon but do now expect to see him compete in Bare Knuckle in the future.

Conor McGregor has also expressed himself that he's interested in testing himself in BKFC, which has led to Dave Feldman naming his dream opponents for the Dublin native.

Speaking in a recent interview with Tim Welch, Feldman named both a UFC star and boxing legend he'd love to see face-off against McGregor. He said:

"If you go back years, before he [McGregor] was working with us, I was thinking 'Man, I would love to see McGregor face Floyd Mayweather in BKFC' and it's probably a different outcome there. Right now, there's a lot of guys out there really. Him vs. Mike Perry would make a lot of noise, him vs. Robbie Lawler or him vs. Ilia Topuria. They both can bang. There's a lot of great fights out there for him. He's a legend and deserves a legend fight."

Check out Dave Feldman's comments here (19:25):

Ilia Topuria wants to be bigger than Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria expressed his desire to become an even bigger star than Conor McGregor, as he hopes to avoid the same pitfalls the Irishman allegedly been faced with.

Following his featherweight title defense over Max Holloway, 'El Matador' expressed his interest in stepping up to lightweight in order to become a double champion. His ability and plans for his career have often been compared to McGregor, however, Topuria wants to take it a step further.

Speaking on a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Topuria outlined his plans for the future and said:

"I want to be more than Conor McGregor... The values he represents, it's not the same values I represent. So that's why I think I'm going to be even bigger than him. I'm bigger than him right now at this point."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments here (22:00):

