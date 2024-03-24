Conor McGregor’s coach drops five-words in response to 'Road House’s' chart-topping success on Amazon streaming platform

The debut of 'Road House' has proven to be a success, and John Kavanagh could not be prouder of his pupil.

Kavanagh has been the head coach of Conor McGregor since 'The Notorious' made his MMA debut in 2008, with the two working together out of SBG Ireland. Though McGregor has taken a break from fighting while nursing injuries and focusing on his acting debut, Kavanagh was just as supportive of his friend on social media in reaction to 'Road House' topping the charts on Amazon Prime Video.

Kavanagh quote tweeted his reaction to the news, calling McGregor 'some man for one man.'

The SBG Ireland team now boasts several top fighters, but McGregor is widely credited for bringing recognition to the gym and Ireland as a whole from an MMA perspective. Amongst its top athletes in 2024, SBG Ireland currently houses Johnny Walker, Brad Katona, Leah McCourt, and James Gallagher.

'Road House' was publicly released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21 and immediately received mainstream attention. McGregor starred in the film alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, and Billy Magnussen.

Celebrities Post Malone and Bob Menery also appeared in cameos. Former UFC fighter Jay Hieron played a minor role with other UFC affiliates Bruce Buffer, Chris Tognoni, Mark Smith, Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Megan Olivi, all-seeing screen time.

What are the reviews for Conor McGregor's 'Road House?'

The anticipation for 'Road House' was high in the weeks leading up to its public release, and the initial reviews were mostly positive. The film has received attention for featuring the cinematic debut of Conor McGregor.

While fans have given mixed responses on social media, the accredited Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a respectable 68% rating.

The ratings will fluctuate as more reviewers submit scores. The motion picture briefly held the rare 100% score before its March 21 release but has since been shot down.

The original 'Road House' film from 1989 currently has a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, putting the 2024 remake on par with its predecessor.