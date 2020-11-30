Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh makes a compelling case for gyms to be open during pandemic: 'It's a 1 in 127,310 chance of getting the disease!'

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has taken to Twitter, braking down the numbers from research conducted by Men's Health UK of reported Coronavirus infections from people visiting gyms. John Kavanagh feels the numbers prove that keeping gyms open is important for 'improved physical and mental well being'.

"So a 1 in 127,310 chance of getting a disease that +99% recover from. So maybe a 0.000008% of a bad result from working out in gym versus a 100% chance of improved physical and mental well being. More chance of being struck by lightning during a shark attack."

John Kavanagh has been in Conor McGregor's corner during his unparalleled rise to the top in his UFC run. Considered one of the best minds in the sport, he will be helping McGregor plot another win against Dustin Poirier in January.

Conor McGregor to take on Dustin Poirier in January

Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh will be preparing the Irishman for his return to the Octagon in January at UFC 257. The former two-division champion will take on Dustin Poirier as he aims to eventually reclaim his lightweight title. Or perhaps even another piece of UFC gold.

Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone

McGregor last stepped into the Octagon against Donald Cerrone in January as he knocked out the veteran in 40 seconds. Poirier, on the other hand, is coming off a 5 round war win against Kiwi Lightweight Dan Hooker.

The duo faced each other in the Featherweight division back in 2014, a bout which saw McGregor beat his opponent in the first round. A much more mature and durable fighter now, Poirier will look to avenge his loss to the 32-year-old.

The two fighters have been respectful of each other's achievements inside the Octagon leading up to the fight. The Irishman has even promised a donation to Poirier's charity, the 'Good Fight Foundation' after their bout.

Poirier is confident he won't make the same mistakes he did the last time he faced McGregor. Poirier admits the Irishman got in hin head with his trash-talk ahead of their first encounter.

"I was emotional in the first one. I wanted to hurt the guy. This time I just want to outsmart him, just want to beat him. This is business. This isn’t any ill will towards the guy."

While no official location for the fight has been confirmed, the front runners are currently Abu Dhabi or UFC Apex in Las Vegas.