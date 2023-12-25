Conor McGregor's coach remembers "Peugeot" days as 'The Notorious' seemingly shows off stunning sports car garage

John Kavanagh continues to support Conor McGregor and show why he's been on the lightweight's side since day one.

Ahead of the 2023 holiday season, McGregor showed off his lavish lifestyle on social media, posting pictures of a sports car collection with a video of himself strutting into a private jet. Many commented on the Instagram post, including Kavanagh, the head coach of SBG Ireland.

Conor McGregor captioned the post:

"Come fly with me"

Johnny Walker and Lee Hammond, who also train at SBG Ireland under Kavanagh, also commented on the pictures.

In reference to McGregor's cars, Kavanagh commented how he remembered the Irish star 'walking into a room the same way when [you had] a bust-up Peugeot.'

John Kavanagh commenting on Conor McGregor's Instagram post [via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Walker and Hammond commented similar reactions, though Kavanagh was the only of the three to be with McGregor since the beginning of his professional career. Walker joined SBG Ireland in 2020, while Hammond did not begin his professional career until 2021.

Though 'The Notorious' did not specify where he was traveling to, the post on December 23 coincided with the Day of Reckoning boxing event in Saudi Arabia, where McGregor marked his attendance.

When did Conor McGregor debut in the UFC?

Conor McGregor is still the most popular MMA fighter in 2023, 10 years after his UFC debut.

Now at 35 years old, McGregor debuted in the UFC with a first-round TKO of Marcus Brimage. Five fights later, the Irishman would already be in an interim title fight against Chad Mendes.

McGregor would defeat Mendes to claim his first UFC belt before beating Jose Aldo with the most iconic title fight knockout in the sport's history and becoming the undisputed featherweight title.

Expand Tweet

Though McGregor would lose in his next fight to Nate Diaz, the karate southpaw had already collected wins over Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Diego Brandao, and Dennis Siver in his early UFC run.

Along with his success and fame was the rise of SBG Ireland and John Kavanagh, who quickly became one of the most respected coaches in MMA.

As of 2023, McGregor has a 10-4 record in the UFC with a 22-6 record overall.