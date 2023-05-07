Conor McGregor’s coach slams Cage Warriors referee for allowing fight to continue despite illegal knee strikes 

John Kavanagh, the head coach of SBG Ireland and Conor McGregor, wants Cage Warriors to overturn a questionable result at their latest event.

On May 6, Cage Warriors traveled to Rome for their sixth event of the calendar year. During the main card, a flyweight matchup between Geraldo Fanny and Tanio Pagliariccio ended in controversy.

Early in the second round, Pagliariccio was on the ground when Fanny landed an illegal knee to his face. After taking some time to recover, the fight continued for another four minutes. In between rounds, ‘O’ Scugnizz’ couldn’t keep fighting, leading to a TKO loss.

Pagliariccio went on Twitter after the loss and claimed his opponent should have been disqualified. He said Fanny had a history of illegal strikes. Kavanagh responded by saying:

“Opponent should have been immediately disqualified. A disoriented dazed fighter was allowed continue and lost. When pros are only getting 3-4 flights per year this is a massive step back. @CageWarriors should do the right thing and make this a no contest."

Fans agree with John Kavanagh about the Cage Warriors incident

Every fight is important for a regional scene fighter trying to get signed by a top-tier promotion. Therefore, Tanio Pagliariccio suffered a significant setback with the loss against Geraldo Fanny.

Once the video was shared on Twitter, fans, along with Pagliariccio, agreed with John Kavanagh that Fanny should have been disqualified:

“I fully agree, whether intentional or not it doesn't matter, you put your opponent at a massive disadvantage from an illegal strike. Instant DQ is the only fair option imo.”

“Wow … big illegal shots .. DQ insta … come onee !! … @CageWarriors”

“someone thinks to disqualify this boy or wait for him to continue to shoot illegal shots. and crazy, matches can't be compromised like this, especially whenever you're losing a match. easy to fix things the wrong way right @GerardoFannyMMA ? #CW154 - Tanio Pagliariccio”

Pagliariccio’s loss at Cage Warriors 154 ended his two-fight streak, pushing his overall record to 8-3. Meanwhile, Fanny secures his second consecutive win, extending his record to 13-3.

Watch the video of the illegal knee below:

