  • Conor McGregor's legendary ex-opponent shares welcoming three-word reaction as Kash Patel ponders about partnering with UFC to train agents

Conor McGregor's legendary ex-opponent shares welcoming three-word reaction as Kash Patel ponders about partnering with UFC to train agents

By Souvik Roy
Modified Feb 28, 2025 23:03 GMT
One of Conor McGregor's former rivals welcomes the idea of FBI agents being trained by the UFC. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images, @ufcpi on Instagram]

A former UFC rival of Conor McGregor recently voiced his agreement with the FBI director, Kash Patel's suggestion of collaborating with the promotion to train their agents.

Several noted outlets reported Patel's suggestion about training FBI agents with the help of UFC. American law enforcement agents are usually trained in Krav Maga, a self-defense technique using moves from various genres of martial arts. However, Patel laid stress on the improvement of fitness standards in the FBI with this collaboration.

A recent Instagram post from @mmafighting also relayed the news of Patel's suggested collaboration, along with revealing what Rich Frankel, the former in-charge special agent of FBI Newark, New Jersey, had to say about the issue. He mentioned:

"If they're [the FBI agents] trying to up their physical fitness, the UFC is very specific in their fitness."

The former UFC lightweight champ and McGregor's UFC 205 rival, Eddie Alvarez, welcomed the move, besides offering to train them in his very own facility. 'The Underground King' penned:

"@eddiealvarezugk [Instagram username for Alvarez's training gym] All agents welcome"
Eddie Alvarez&#039;s reaction to @mmafighting&#039;s Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]
Eddie Alvarez's reaction to @mmafighting's Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Several FBI insiders criticized the director's suggestion to partner with UFC

Although, Eddie Alvarez has shown appreciation for Kash Patel's suggestion to collaborate with UFC, the FBI director's suggestion was met with hostility from personnel of his own department.

A recent report from Reuters revealed how several FBI insiders questioned Patel's plans to partner with the UFC.

It also highlighted an inference from a former Justice Department official who believes that the UFC isn't the organization that should be contacted even if the FBI authorities plan to boost the training activities of their agents. He said:

"There is training the FBI receives in physical altercations. If Kash Patel believed that should be beefed up, the answer is not to go to Donald Trump's best friend who runs the UFC".

Edited by Tejas Rathi
