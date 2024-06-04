Conor McGregor's minor injury reportedly responsible for postponed Dublin press conference

It was recently announced that the highly anticipated UFC 303 press conference featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has been postponed. The event was scheduled for June 3 in Dublin, Ireland. While the promotion didn't reveal the reason for canceling the event, a recent report indicates the Irishman may have suffered a minor injury ahead of his long-awaited return to action.

While many fans speculated that the postponement of the event was due to a drug-related issue or legal trouble, veteran reporter Ariel Helwani soon confirmed that wasn't the case. He also stated that the UFC 303 event headlined by McGregor-Chandler fight will go down on June 29 as scheduled.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After McGregor took to social media to address the cancellation and confirmed that it was due to "obstacles outside" of their control, MMA Mania reported that an ESPN Deportes journalist speculated to KOImenero that the Irishman may be dealing with a small injury.

McGregor notably canceled a host of other media obligations after the news broke last weekend. The Irishman hasn't graced the octagon since his devastating loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor lost the fight via first-round knockout after breaking his leg.

Conor McGregor addresses last-minute UFC 303 press conference cancellation

As mentioned, the highly anticipated UFC 303 press conference in Dublin was postponed at the last minute. Given that the next pay-per-view event will be headlined by the UFC's biggest superstar, it's no surprise that tickets for the presser were reportedly sold out in less than four minutes.

In a recent post on X, Conor McGregor addressed the issue and issued a heartfelt apology to fans who were looking forward to it. Promising to put on the "greatest all-time show" in the cage upon his return, he wrote:

"In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

Expand Tweet

A light heavyweight bout between Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg will feature as the co-main event at UFC 303. Elsewhere on the card, Mayra Bueno Silva will go up against Macy Chiasson.