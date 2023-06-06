Anything that Conor McGregor posts is bound to get a wide variety of reactions. So when 'The Notorious' decided to post a video of his mother in a red swimsuit on one of his yachts, the internet went wild.

The video of Margaret McGregor attracted a lot of thirsty comments from MMA fans, who couldn't help but post hilarious reactions to the post by 'The Notorious'.

Here's the video of Conor McGregor's mother on his yacht:

Here are some reactions by MMA fans thirsting over McGregor's mother:

One user named 'BUFO on the BEAT' posted a Twitter poll with the following caption:

"Does Conor's mom got it going on?"

bobywoe @cobzstar2016 @TheNotoriousMMA Love ya mate but your mum is fit @TheNotoriousMMA Love ya mate but your mum is fit

Major Nomad @NomadMajor I like the music too, my favourite Bruce Springsteen song is Dancing in the Dark 🕺 open.spotify.com/track/7FwBtcec… @TheNotoriousMMA If that's your mum @TheNotoriousMMA she looks lovely & hope she had wonderful day m8I like the music too, my favourite Bruce Springsteen song is Dancing in the Dark 🕺 @TheNotoriousMMA If that's your mum @TheNotoriousMMA she looks lovely & hope she had wonderful day m8✌ I like the music too, my favourite Bruce Springsteen song is Dancing in the Dark 🕺💃 open.spotify.com/track/7FwBtcec…

While most comments from fans were thirsty, a fan named 'Major Nomad' posted a rather polite comment on McGregor's post:

"If that's your mom, Conor McGregor, she looks lovely and hope she had [a] wonderful day, mate. I like the music, too. My favorite Bruce Springsteen song is 'Dancing in the Dark'."

Another user posted a picture of Jeremy Stephens posing with Margaret McGregor in reference to a comeback 'Lil Heathen' had for McGregor following the infamous line from the UFC 205 press conference.

'You'll do what you're told' - Conor McGregor to Michael Chandler on TUF 31

The first glimpse of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter showed us the first exchange between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as coaches. While the two seemed cordial at first, things quickly started heating up as McGregor and Chandler started talking about their matchup.

After exchanging formalities, Chandler spoke about how he was going to be the toughest fight so far for 'The Notorious'. In return McGregor spoke about how he was really looking forward to a 'proper fight'. The Irish superstar then asked Chandler what his 'Mystic Mike' prediction was, to which 'Iron' said he'd get a second round knockout.

Check out the first exchange between McGregor and Chandler on TUF 31:

In response, McGregor told Chandler to keep dreaming while the latter described how he would go about finishing him. Conor McGregor then expressed an interest in fighting at 185 pounds, to which Chandler said the following:

"You want to do 185 [pounds]? I'll do 185."

In response, McGregor yet again displayed his sharp wit through a comeback for the ages, that visibly left Chandler a bit flustered. Here's how McGregor replied:

"You'll do what you're told. I'm going to pin you. This is my game. This is my game forever."

According to Michael Chandler, there were bits from the excerpt that were cut out, so it looked like 'The Notorious' had the last laugh.

