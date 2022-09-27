Conor McGregor's next fight: Potential opponent and stipulated return date 

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the UFC. Since his horrible leg-break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, 'The Notorious' has spent time away from the octagon.

Now, McGregor seems to have fully recovered and fans may expect to see him soon.

The one question that has been under fire in the MMA community is, who will McGregor fight next?

It would only be fair if the Irishman is granted a chance to redeem himself against Dustin Poirier.

While his ranking and recent record might not make the best case for him to fight Poirier, their trilogy bout at UFC 264 ended in disastrous fashion. The fight had to be halted due to McGregor's gruesome injury.

In his last five fights in the octagon, the Irishman has lost three and won two. Another concern is that the shots by McGregor, which once knocked out Poirier, do not seem to rattle the American anymore.

Despite there being no official date for his return, fans can expect to see McGregor back in the octagon in 2023. During a recent interview, 'Mystic Mac' provided fans with an update. The Irishman, who has been shooting for a movie, said about a potential return:

"Soon, hopefully soon, after the film." [H/T Mirror Fighting]

Conor McGregor will make his cinematic debut with Jake Gyllenhaal's remake of the 80's action flick Roadhouse. The movie is scheduled to release in 2023.

Is Conor McGregor fighting Floyd Mayweather again?

In 2017, the world of combat sports witnessed a spectacle when Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. Despite McGregor not being successful, the Irishman showed heart and valiantly fought 10-rounds against arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Since then, many fans have been hoping to see the two share the ring again. Floyd Mayweather has also been looking forward to fighting the Irishman. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former boxing world champion said:

"Hopefully me and Conor McGregor can lock up in 2023 in a real fight. They already talked to me about the number that I'm going to receive, and of course, it's nine figures." [H/T TMZ Sports]

While Mayweather has expressed his interest in a second bout with Mcgregor, the former two-division champion seems reluctant. In a since-deleted Instagram post, McGregor replied to whispers of him fighting 'Money':

