Conor McGregor's training partner shares footage of Jake Paul's boxing training and points out glaring errors in his technique

Conor McGregor's training partner Dylan Moran has shared a training video of YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul claiming to expose the true level of his boxing skills.

Dylan Moran took to Twitter to share footage of Jake Paul's training and pointed out the flaws in his technique. Moran pointed out that Paul has a very weak jab and claimed that there is no snap in his shot. In the next clip, Moran is seen throwing way more vicious and hard jabs during training.

What Moran also pointed out here is the fact that while jabbing, Paul doesn't cover his head with his other hand, which leaves him susceptible to a counter shot. In another clip, Jake Paul is seen over-extending while trying to land hooks. The clip is followed by one where Moran is once again seen showing the correct technique for hooks to the body.

Hooks were followed by clips of Jake Paul training to hit uppercuts. Here too, Paul was seen making some layman errors, like throwing from the shoulder instead of the hips. His guard is also down as he's hitting the uppercuts.

Don't believe the shameful promotion this conman and his team are putting out. Look what's in front of you. The boy literally can't throw a jab.

Jake Paul has recently been in the news for his notorious and somewhat disrespectful callouts of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Since knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view, Paul has been claiming that he can beat McGregor in a fight.

Paul has even shared videos on Twitter disrespecting McGregor's longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin. Initially, Jake Paul claimed that he was offering McGregor $50 million to throw down inside the boxing ring.

Can Jake Paul beat Conor McGregor in a fight?

However, since McGregor's devastating loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Paul said he is now offering the Irishman only $10,000 to fight him. The question is, regardless of how much money is being put on the table, does Jake Paul really have any credentials to fight Conor McGregor?

McGregor is a former two-division champion in the UFC and is regarded as one of the best boxers in the promotion. The Irishman lasted 10 rounds with the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. on his boxing debut.

On the other hand, Paul has knocked out a fellow YouTuber and an ex-NBA player. He'll have to get in the ring and overcome professionals with much higher credentials if he harbors ambitions of landing a fight with McGregor.