Conor McGregor is "preparing a masterpiece" ahead of UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier

MMA icon Conor McGregor has taken to his official social media account to assert that he’s "preparing a masterpiece" ahead of his UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor continues to talk UFC 257 fight

Conor McGregor has been undergoing a rigorous training camp for his UFC 257 clash against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has now weighed in on the "masterpiece" he’s going to unravel inside the Octagon on fight night.

"The Notorious One" took to Instagram to post photographs of his training camp, alongside a caption.

“Solid work in the 18oz’rs! Back on the horse! Time zone adjusting. Weight scale calculating. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. No chance! I am preparing a masterpiece!”

Conor McGregor is returning to the lightweight division for the first time since 2018

A former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor’s last fight in the lightweight division was a submission loss at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October of 2018.

McGregor hasn’t competed in a lightweight MMA bout ever since. In fact, he’s competed in just one MMA bout since the loss to Nurmagomedov, and it was contested in the welterweight division.

The UFC superstar’s last MMA bout was a 40-second TKO win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight bout that transpired in January of this year.

On that note, Conor McGregor’s upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier will mark his first fight back in the lightweight division since October 2018.

Meanwhile, Poirier has been much more active as compared to McGregor. Poirier’s last fight was contested at lightweight and witnessed him defeat Dan Hooker via unanimous decision in June of this year.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that McGregor returning to the lightweight division after being out of action for the better part of the past few years could adversely affect him in the Poirier fight.

Conor McGregor aims to compete more frequently in 2021

Yet another intriguing aspect of Conor McGregor’s upcoming fight is that he’s consistently suggested that this would be one of the multiple fights that he’ll partake in throughout 2021.

McGregor has strongly asserted that he’d like to be very active with regard to fighting in 2021, adding that he has big plans for multiple high-profile fights after he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021.

