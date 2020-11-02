Conor McGregor says 'West Coast Zombie' Nate Diaz was his toughest opponent; Will be ready for trilogy fight

Conor McGregor recently took to his official Twitter account so as to partake in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with his fans. The Notorious One addressed several topics during the AMA session, including his longtime rival Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor first faced Diaz at UFC 196 back in March of 2016. The Notorious One moved up to the Welterweight division to compete against Diaz who’d accepted the fight on short notice.

McGregor ended up losing the fight to Diaz via a second-round submission (rear-naked choke). Certain sections of the MMA community subsequently claimed that the loss to Diaz might trigger a steep downward spiral in McGregor’s career.

The former two division champion faced Diaz in a rematch, once again contested in the Welterweight division, at UFC 202 in August of the same year. The clash would go down as one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fights of all time.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz fought a grueling fight over the course of five thrilling rounds, with the judges eventually awarding the Irish fighter the victory via majority decision.

The pair of exciting fights between McGregor and Diaz witnessed both elite fighters leave fans and experts in awe of their performances. Needless to say, a trilogy matchup between the two has been one of the most anticipated fights ever since.

However, in the ensuing years, the highly anticipated fight hasn’t come to fruition, as both fighters have taken up different paths in their respective MMA careers.

During the AMA session Conor McGregor conducted on Twitter, he responded to a fan urging him to say something about Nate Diaz. McGregor stated –

“Excellent fighter! The trilogy will be of epic proportions when it goes down. Nathan, and his fighting styles, are never far from my thoughts throughout my own practices. When it happens, I’m ready.”

Additionally, when questioned regarding who’s the toughest fighter he’s ever faced, McGregor replied –

“Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie”

Conor McGregor is set to return to the UFC Lightweight division

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a 40-second TKO victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a Welterweight bout in January of this year.

On the other hand, Nate Diaz’s most recent fight was a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in their BMF Championship fight that was contested at Welterweight in November 2019.

Currently, McGregor is reportedly set to face Dustin Poirier in a Lightweight fight at UFC 257 in January of 2021.

The MMA world has been hoping for a trilogy fight between the two and McGregor's recent tweets suggest his interest in fighting Diaz once again.

