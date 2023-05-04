Conor McGregor sends stern warning to Manny Pacquiao after 'Pacman' loses court case against Paradigm Sports

Conor McGregor sent a stern warning to boxing legend Manny Pacquiao after the latter lost a court case against Paradigm Sports.

The Irishman's management company, Paradigm Sports, was involved in a lawsuit against Manny Pacquiao for the past two years before the recent court verdict. 'Pacman' was signed to the company in February 2020, however, after accepting a sum of $3.3 million, Pacquiao went on to negotiate fights on his own.

Paradigm Sports claimed that Manny Pacquiao hid a pre-existing management deal while being signed with them and were seeking upwards of $20 million. The jury in the case recently announced their verdict in favor of Paradigm and awarded them $5.1 million in damages.

Reacting to the same on Twitter, Conor McGregor responded to a tweet by boxing journalist Michael Benson and said:

"And don't let it happen again, @MannyPacquiao"

In a tweet that followed, 'The Notorious' responded to a fan who urged him and 'Pacman' to settle their disputes inside the squared circle. The Irishman said:

"We did settle in court, he owes me 5.1"

Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao: Why was the mega-fight canceled?

When Manny Pacquiao was signed to Paradigm Sports in 2020, there were a lot of rumors surrounding a potential matchup between 'Pacman' and 'The Notorious'. Interestingly, the fight was even verbally agreed upon by the two.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Manny Pacquiao intends to fight Conor McGregor for a good cause Manny Pacquiao intends to fight Conor McGregor for a good cause 🇵🇭 https://t.co/Prkjy4djvC

Speaking about a potential matchup between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management had this to say during an interview with Bloomberg in 2020:

“Conor has a fight Jan. 23 against Dustin Poirier. He’s gonna be handling business against Dustin first, but Conor’s come out and said he wants to fight Manny. Manny’s come out and said he wants to fight Conor. As I’ve stated publicly before, we’ve had conversations. That is a fight that we’re definitely going to make because both fighters want it, and there seems to be interest from the fans all around the world.”

It is worth noting that the fight eventually fell off the table as Conor McGregor went on to lose his bout against Dustin Poirier in January 2021. The two fought again in a highly anticipated trilogy later in the same year and 'The Notorious' ended up suffering a TKO loss by medical stoppage after suffering a nasty leg injury.

