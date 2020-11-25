Conor McGregor shares his excitement for Tony Ferguson's fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 256

MMA megastar Conor McGregor has taken to his official social media account and expressed his excitement for Tony Ferguson’s fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

After the UFC confirmed that Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira will take place at UFC 256, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and responded to the announcement.

“Excellent news regarding the booking of @TonyFergusonXT and @CharlesDoBronxs for the UFC’s upcoming 12/12 fight card. Stack them up, LET’S GO! #Buzzing #Raring #Slaughterhouse”

This, in turn, has set the MMA community abuzz, with many suggesting that McGregor could be looking to fight Ferguson and/or Oliveira in the near future.

As for Conor McGregor himself, the UFC officially announced that he’d be returning to face old rival Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round TKO in their first encounter that transpired back in September 2014.

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is being hailed by many as one of the most important clashes the UFC could put forth today. The fight is already expected to be one of 2021’s biggest box office successes in the combat sports industry.

Should Conor McGregor manage to replicate his success from their first fight and beat Poirier in the rematch, he would edge one step closer towards regaining the UFC lightweight title he once held.

Conor McGregor insinuates that he could face Tony Ferguson or Charles Oliveira in the future

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, and former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson, have been at loggerheads with each other for several years.

Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson have time and again claimed that they’d like to fight each other, but the matchup is yet to come to fruition. Nevertheless, the current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is out of the picture for the time being.

Considering that, it’s entirely possible that McGregor and Ferguson could end up fighting for the interim title. Alternatively, they could fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title, if Nurmagomedov vacates it.

However, in order to fight McGregor, Tony Ferguson would have to get past Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Ferguson had his 12-fight winning streak snapped by a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in May, whereas Oliveira is presently on a 7-fight winning streak. Oliveira last competed in March, securing a submission victory over Kevin Lee.

Both Ferguson and Oliveira are regarded as interesting stylistic matchups for Conor McGregor.

On the one hand, Ferguson is considered to be a threat to McGregor on the ground, while also holding his own in the striking department.

On the other hand, a matchup with Oliveira would see McGregor have a huge advantage in the striking department. However, Oliveira would pose a threat in the grappling realm.

Which fighter would you like to see Conor McGregor fight after Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson or Charles Oliveira? Sound off in the comments.