Conor McGregor shares exclusive footage of Forged Irish Stout ring girls who accompanied him at Anthony Joshua's fight [VIDEO]

Conor McGregor has shared exclusive footage of Forged Irish Stout ring girls who accompanied him at Anthony Joshua's fight.

McGregor was present at Anthony Joshua's fight against Robert Helenius earlier this month. His company, Forged Irish Stout, was a sponsor of the event and he made a rather boastful entry to the event with his own ring girls.

The Irishman was seen accompanied by three ring girls, among them was also a professional boxer, Ebanie Bridges. The same ring girls, except for the 'Blonde Bomber,' were seemingly present at last night Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith 2.

While the event was underway, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to share an exclusive video of the Forged Irish Stout ring girls. Take a look at the post below:

The Forged Irish Stout is one of the Irishman's most recent ventures, which is a dry, malt-flavored style of dark beer. Ever since its release, it has seen massive success. It was first brewed in 2020, however, the product has started to hit stores in canned versions this year.

Dana White speaks on Conor McGregor potentially returning in December

The return of Conor McGregor has been the talking point since the start of the year. Earlier this year, it was announced that McGregor would return to the UFC as a coach on the latest season of TUF alongside Michael Chandler, and the two will square off following its completion.

While the possibility of a potential matchup between the two this year looked to get slimmer by the day, a leaked screenshot of UFC 296 featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler broke the internet recently. However, Dana White has confirmed that the leak did not come from them and it was most likely an AI Image. He had this to say during a media scrum:

"I don't know how that [image] got out or whatever, it wasn't from [UFC] Fight Pass. My team was telling me it was an AI [image]. It wasn't real. Obviously, if that was the case, you would have heard it from us first. You'd have got a report from me on Instagram."

When asked about a potential McGregor return in December, the UFC president said this:

"I have no clue. We'll see how this plays out."

Watch the video below from 4:50: