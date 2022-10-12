Watch: When Conor McGregor silenced reporter who told Irishman that he was interim title holder and not the real champion ahead of Jose Aldo fight

Conor McGregor is the first UFC double champion in the promotion's history. He is also, by far, the most profitable fighter, as he has headlined the five best-selling pay-per-view events in the UFC.

Prior to his UFC 194 meeting with Jose Aldo, however, he was an interim champion with just one pay-per-view main event in his career. He shared that he was not a fan of the interim title while speaking with a reporter.

McGregor initially stated that he "is the champion" before he was told that he was currently the interim champion. The Irishman responded by stating:

"I'm a three time world champion."

After the reporter attempted to clarify that McGregor is the interim featherweight champion at the moment, he added:

"At the moment, I'm the Cage Warriors world featherweight champion. I'm the Cage Warriors world lightweight champion. I'm the UFC 145 pound featherweight world champion. Don't put interim in there, I don't like that."

McGregor would back up his talk as he defeated Aldo via a knockout in just 13 seconds. After clearing 1,000,000 pay-per-views for the first time at UFC 194, he would go on to become the UFC's biggest star.

Watch Conor McGregor discuss the interim title in the interview below:

Conor McGregor could return in early 2023

Conor McGregor has remained inactive since breaking his leg at UFC 264. With the former double champ seemingly fully recovered, his UFC return is highly anticipated amongst fans. McGregor recently liked an Instagram post alleging that he will return for an early 2023 welterweight match against Justin Gaethje.

Per MMA pack Conor McGregor will comeback at welterweight early next year against Justin Gaethje

Despite currently being the No.12-ranked lightweight, a victory over Gaethje, the would likely earn McGregor a title fight.

As for facing McGregor, his potential opponent recently shared concerns that the UFC's most popular fighter may be using steroids.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Gaethje made the allegation, stating:

"Sounds to me like he's off taking steroids right now. He hasn't been drug tested by USADA in quite some time. I'm looking for fair competition. If he's on steroids, then give me steroids and let's go. I'm down with that. My health is my biggest factor."

While Gaethje could simply be angling for a money fight against McGregor, the allegation was shocking coming from a fellow fighter. It sounds as if Gaethje is simply speculating due to the fact that McGregor has avoided drug testing by USADA for over a year.

Watch Justin Gaethje's full comments on Conor McGregor below:

MMAFighting.com



"Sounds to me like he's off taking steroids right now. He hasn't been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."



Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition."

