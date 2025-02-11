Conor McGregor shares five-word take on Ireland's iconic O'Connell Street looking back at a shot of Dublin from 1994

In a recent tweet, Conor McGregor dropped a 5-word statement, eerily similar to Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan, after re-sharing a post from Edward White, a prominent critic of Ireland's immigration policies. The Irishman took to X and wrote:

"MAKE O’CONNELL STREET GREAT AGAIN!"

Like White, McGregor has also been critical of Ireland's immigration policies. The former two-division champion has often highlighted criminal activities perpetrated by non-Irish-born citizens or immigrants.

As for his political career, McGregor has always been open about his intention to lead the nation. He also made headlines when he attended Donald Trump's presidential inauguration last month. With allies in the political realm, it remains to be seen what the biggest name mixed martial arts intends to do in the realm of politics.

Conor McGregor goes off at Ireland's top politicians

On Monday, Conor McGregor went on a rant on X, directed at Michael Martin and Simon Harris, who are Irish politicians. The reason is a recent violent attack, allegedly by a South American immigrant. The victims were three adult males, aged from 24 to 40. Two suffered serious injuries while none were life-threatening.

Posting a picture of one of the victims on the tweet, McGregor claimed the problem is systemic and that Irish politicians have failed to address the root cause.

The 36-year-old also pointed out that the infrastructure of the nation isn't developed enough to contain the influx of immigrants. He previously addressed the housing crisis in the nation as well/

Criticizing the politicians for serving themselves and not the public, McGregor vowed to enter the political sphere as an independent alternative. The Irishman concluded the tweet by mentioning his upcoming meeting with Donald Trump, possibly hinting at a move to the political sphere.

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

