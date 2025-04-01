Conor McGregor shares Ghibli animated Oval Office moment with Donald Trump in bold post

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has recently been active in his country's politics. During his visit to the Oval Office last month, McGregor clicked pictures with the American President Donald Trump and has now converted them to the trending Ghibli animation.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since suffering a broken tibia injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 during International Fight Week last year but pulled out due to a broken toe. However, he announced his ambition to become Ireland's President during his meeting with Trump.

Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' posted the Ghibli art animation with Trump on Instagram, writing:

"Me and the big bro Donald J Trump. #ovaloffice @realdonaldtrump @whitehouse #NOTORIOUSIRISH"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor hints he maybe done from fighting

Conor McGregor's fighting future has been uncertain for over three years now. The former UFC champion had also hinted he would love to try out bare-knuckle fighting, but now he seems more interested in serving his country of Ireland.

McGregor recently called out Jeremy Stephens for a bare knuckle fight but the bout also didn't materialize thus far. Speaking at the BKFC 70 presser, he said:

I’ve got two fights on the contract, I’m in negotiations. Last week something happened to me, I went to the White House and my heart bleeds for my country right now. So there’s a lot of stuff going on back home, I’m happy with what I’ve done [in the sport]. There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now and that’s kind of where I’m going.”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

