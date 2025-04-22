  • home icon
  Conor McGregor shares his Irish Presidential action figure with a bold message

Conor McGregor shares his Irish Presidential action figure with a bold message

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Apr 22, 2025 16:49 GMT
Conor McGregor (pictured) uploaded a ChatGPT AI-generated action figure of himself (insert). [Image credit: Getty, @TheNotoriousMMA on X]
Conor McGregor (pictured) uploaded a ChatGPT AI-generated action figure of himself (insert). [Image credit: Getty, @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

It seems Conor McGregor's aspirations to become the president of Ireland are stronger than ever. Despite the fact that notable individuals in the MMA community, MMA fans and even a majority of voters in Ireland aren't quite into this political move, 'The Notorious' remains headstrong.

If you want evidence, check out Conor McGregor's latest tweet, where he jumped in on the viral ChatGPT AI action figure trend. Instead of McGregor the UFC champ-champ, McGregor the BKFC promoter, or McGregor the millionaire, we got McGregor the Irish president.

The Irish superstar shared the AI-generated image with the caption:

"It’s coming. Stay Ready, Ireland 🇮🇪"

Conor McGregor to Tucker Carlson: "The era of the politician must end"

Conor McGregor recently sat down for an interview with famous American journalist and political commentator Tucker Carlson. Given the nature of Carlson's interviews over the years, the conversation with 'The Notorious' unsurprisingly touched upon the McGregor's presidential aspirations.

Former Irish MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Speaks To The Press At The White House Before Meeting With President Trump - Source: Getty
Former Irish MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Speaks To The Press At The White House Before Meeting With President Trump - Source: Getty

In the interview, McGregor made a bold statement about the state of governance in Ireland and how he believes it must change.

McGregor said:

"I am of the belief that the era of the politician must end. It must come to an end. It has proven unfruitful. And that is clear as day. By the statistics and by what we see around us. It is straight chancery. And our appointed ministers have no history in the roles that they're appointed to."
He continued:

"Our Minister of Finance has no history in accounting. Our Minister of Health has no history in the health industry. Our Minister of Education was never a school teacher...It is straight chancery we are dealing with. The era of the politician must end, Tucker."

McGregor criticized "unqualified" politicians for not having any history in the fields they're appointed to.

Listen to McGregor here:

youtube-cover
Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.

Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.

Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.

Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

