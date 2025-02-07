Conor McGregor shares one-word reaction to Jon Jones' 'huge announcement' shedding light on his 'non-traditional fight'

Despite Conor McGregor's penchant to get on the nerves of fighters irrespective of their weight class, 'The Notorious' has enjoyed a cordial relationship with Jon Jones. As such, it was unsurprising to see McGregor applaud Jones with a one-word reaction to his non-traditional fight.

On Wednesday, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion shared via Instagram that he will make a major announcement in the next 24 hours. Jones did as promised, but it was unrelated to any MMA fight, which many hoped for. The 37-year-old has partnered with Power to the Patients, a non-profit organization fighting for a transparent healthcare system.

Several high-profile names applauded Jones' decision in the comments section, with Conor McGregor being the biggest. The others are Rashad Evans, Kamaru Usman and Cris Cyborg.

"Respect!" - McGregor wrote.

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's comment [Courtesy @jonnybones on Instagram]

"💯💯" - Usman commented.

"👏👏👏" - Evan reacted.

"👏👏" - Cyborg reacted.

Screenshot of Kamary Usman, Rashad Evans, Cris Cyborg's comments [Screenshots courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

In the Instagram video post, Jones claimed his fight against the American healthcare system. He alleged that hospitals and insurance companies have been making huge profits by overcharging patients. With this new endeavor, the UFC heavyweight champion will strive to make transparency and accountability a must for the healthcare system in the USA.

Conor McGregor's charitable endeavor

Conor McGregor's story from rags-to-riches has been nothing short of sensational. Having last fought in 2021, McGregor found time to delve into his next stage of life. The former two-division champion has been very vocal about the socio-political-economic crisis. He has long flirted with the idea of becoming the Irish President.

On Tuesday, McGregor tweeted about his plans regarding the housing projects he undertook. The 36-year-old stated that by 2025, he would have completed over 300 social housing units in Ireland, all funded with his own money. He also addressed false rumors claiming the homes were for rent-to-buy.

Notably, McGregor emphasized that his projects were solely aimed at alleviating Ireland’s housing crisis, a cause he is deeply passionate about. He acknowledged that building social housing was high-risk and offered little to no profit, despite being advised against it. However, he expressed the joy of seeing homeless families move into their forever homes.

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

