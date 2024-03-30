Conor McGregor shares two-word reaction to behind-the-scenes clip of Road House's final fight scene

As the latest star to emerge in Hollywood, Conor McGregor is happy to continue growing his brand.

Days after the release of 'Road House' on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service released behind-the-scenes footage from the movie fight scenes involving McGregor and lead actor Jake Gyllenhaal. McGregor reacted to the video, calling the footage "proper," alluding to his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand.

McGregor tweeted:

"Proper graft!"

The footage showed McGregor's involvement in the film beyond his acting role as the villain 'Knox,' as the former UFC champion was seen choreographing fight scenes that would play out in the final frame of the motion picture.

The fight scene that would commence in the titular Road House resulted in the near-death of 'Knox,' though McGregor would be shown in a mid-credits closing scene escaping the hospital with his character evidently surviving.

McGregor was introduced to the entertainment industry with his acting debut in 'Road House' and reportedly received the largest pay for a first-time actor, surpassing WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Conor McGregor's rumored return to the UFC

Conor McGregor has doubled down on his interest in returning to the octagon but has not had a fight booked since breaking his leg in 2021. Since his video announcement on New Year's Eve 2023, McGregor has been rumored to return against Michael Chandler, but the UFC has not made the matchup official.

UFC CEO Dana White has cited McGregor's involvement in 'Road House' and ongoing media obligations as the reason for the delay in his return.

McGregor and Chandler have been connected since coaching against each other on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023. Several obstacles have prevented 'The Notorious' from competing in the UFC, including a rift with USADA and the recent release of 'Road House.'