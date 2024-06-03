Conor McGregor slams new Irish PM for "running away" after being confronted by family of jailed teacher: "The absolute weakness"

Conor McGregor will return to the UFC Octagon for the first time in nearly three years at UFC 303 but continues to be politically active on social media. In between fight camp training sessions, McGregor was critical of Irish Prime Miniter Simon Harris.

Harris, who was elected as Ireland's youngest-ever Prime Minister in 2024, was seen in a video released on social media evading the infamous Burke family. The family appeared to be questioning the politician on the current incarceration of Enoch Burke, who was notoriously arrested in 2023.

Expand Tweet

Trending

McGregor, who has stayed up-to-date with ongoing Irish government issues, reacted to the video with a quote-tweet response calling Harris a "weak" leader.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote:

"The absolute weakness. Fake waves to nobody while running away. Crazy scene."

Conor McGregor criticizing Simon Harris [via @thenotoriousmma on X]

During preparation for his UFC return on June 29, McGregor has trained primarily with his original team of SBG Ireland with John Kavanagh. 'The Notorious' also owns a part-time residence in Las Vegas but has begun to focus his business efforts in his home country with his alcoholic products and pub ownership.

Who is Enoch Burke? The subject of the video Conor McGregor reacted to

Amid the rise in support of the LGBTQ community, the Burke family — specifically Enoch Burke — became the center of controversy in 2022.

As a former school teacher, Burke was fired from Wilson's Hospital School for his refusal to use a transgender student's requested pronouns of they/them. The ex-employee was then arrested several times for protesting his termination, most recently in 2023, and has remained behind bars since.

Expand Tweet

Burke's arrest has then also become a subject of political debate as his family continues to push back against the decision to jail the teacher.

Though Conor McGregor has not tweeted his thoughts on Burke in the past, he has increased his involvement on the Irish political scene through social media in recent years.