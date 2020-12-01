Conor McGregor takes a jibe at Nate Diaz, congratulates him on the anniversary of Gray Maynard trilogy

UFC megastar and MMA icon Conor McGregor has taken to his official social media account to "congratulate" longtime rival Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor wished Nate Diaz a "Happy womp womp day" on the anniversary of Diaz’s trilogy fight against Gray Maynard on November 30th.

“Congrats Nathan Diaz celebrating the anniversary of his fight with gray Maynard. Womp womp day! Happy womp womp day brother! Stellar stuff!”

Stellar stuff! 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 30, 2020

Nate Diaz won the trilogy against Gray Maynard by 2-1

The first fight between Nate Diaz and Gray Maynard was an exhibition MMA bout that took place as a part of the TUF 5 (The Ultimate Fighter 5) reality show. It was the TUF 5 semi-final that aired in June 2007 and witnessed Diaz impressively defeat Maynard via second-round submission.

Nate Diaz proceeded to face and defeat Manvel Gamburyan in the TUF 5 finals. Diaz stopped Gamburyan via second-round submission and thereby won the TUF 5 reality show.

A few years later, Diaz and Maynard met in the rematch that ended up being a controversial split decision win for Maynard. The rematch transpired in January 2010 and many believed that Diaz ought to have been awarded the win on the judges’ scorecards.

The trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Gray Maynard took place on November 30th, 2013, as a part of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate Finale fight card.

Diaz secured a spectacular first-round TKO victory over Maynard in the fight, thereby winning their trilogy by 2-1.

The Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor trilogy bout is one of the most anticipated fights in MMA today

Nate Diaz first faced Conor McGregor back in March 2016. Diaz took the fight on short notice and it was contested in the welterweight division.

After initially struggling with McGregor’s explosive striking style, Diaz utilized his sound boxing fundamentals and high-volume striking to overwhelm The Notorious One.

Nate Diaz out-struck, out-grappled, and then submitted Conor McGregor in round two of their bout. Diaz earned the distinction of being the first fighter to defeat McGregor in the UFC.

Conor McGregor subsequently vowed to avenge his loss. And in August of the same year, McGregor fought Diaz, once again at welterweight. The Irish superstar defeated Diaz in a closely contested back-and-forth fight via majority decision.

📆 OTD in 2016...



Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz went to war at #UFC196 👊pic.twitter.com/SRm2yOHDTg — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 5, 2019

The Greatest UFC fight of all-time - as voted on by YOU!



🏆 @NateDiaz209 vs @TheNotoriousMMA 2 - UFC 202 - Aug. 20, 2016 🏆 #UFC25Years pic.twitter.com/vjdEPwJzMY — UFC (@ufc) April 3, 2018

Considering how entertaining the buildup and the fights themselves were, the MMA world has been looking forward to the third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz ever since.

Presently, Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed.