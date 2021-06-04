Conor McGregor takes a shot at Floyd Mayweather ahead of his boxing return against Logan Paul

Conor McGregor has taken a shot at his old rival Floyd Mayweather. 'The Notorious' took to Instagram to share an old Love Windows advertisement featuring 'Money' Mayweather.

McGregor competed in the world of boxing just once when he fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017. The fight ended with a victory for Mayweather, but the pair have continued their heated rivalry over social media.

Here's what Conor McGregor posted, mocking Floyd Mayweather:

McGregor is currently in preparation for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. However, it definitely seems the Irishman is well aware of Mayweather's boxing activity and his return, which is scheduled for June 6th.

The former UFC two-division champion will return to the octagon on July 10th. After losing to Poirier at UFC 257 this past January, McGregor's goal will be to bring an end to their rivalry in the highly awaited trilogy fight between the two.

Floyd Mayweather will return to action for the first time in years

Floyd Mayweather is set for a huge boxing match against YouTube sensation Logan Paul. Despite having no wins on his record, 'The Maverick' will step into the ring for the biggest fight of his life.

With only two fights on his professional record, both against fellow YouTuber KSI, Logan Paul could become the first fighter to stop Floyd Mayweather. Even though it is an exhibition bout, Logan could cause a massive upset if he stops Mayweather on June 6th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While Floyd is well-rounded in every aspect, there is a considerable difference in height between the two men. Regardless, 'Money' Mayweather remains the favorite to win this bout. He also claimed he would be open to a rematch against McGregor.

While there doesn't seem to be any signs of Conor McGregor returning to boxing at the moment, the Irishman could do so if he gets past Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

