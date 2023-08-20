Conor McGregor throws petty insult at Team Chandler's Kurt Holobaugh as latter becomes TUF 31 lightweight champion - "It was an episode of bum fights"

Conor McGregor was not at all impressed with Team Chandler’s Kurt Holobaugh after his UFC 292 win. In the TUF Season 31 Finale, Holobaugh defeated his teammate and finalist Austin Hubbard via second-round submission due to a triangle choke to become the lightweight tournament winner.

However, the win was not a cakewalk, and Holobaugh had to overcome some adversity in the first round.

The fight played out similarly to Holobaugh’s win over Conor McGregor’s teammate Lee Hammond in the tournament's quarter-finals. Hammond seemingly won the first round and started out the second round in a similar manner.

However, Holobaugh found his way to the top and finished the fight via submission. Hammond’s loss ended Team McGregor’s lightweight challenge in TUF Season 31.

It appears that Conor McGregor has not come to terms with his teammate’s loss yet. He dismissed Kurt Holobaugh’s UFC 292 win and called for a Lee Hammond rematch in the UFC.

McGregor dissed Holobaugh's performances in harsh words and tweeted:

“Lee Hammond was cruise sailing to victory over Hobo. It was so easy it was too fuc**** easy. We call for the rematch now @danawhite. Lee was the real star of the UFC LW contestants and kicked and punched Kurt around easily. Rematch time! Well done Team SBG, Team McGregor #Winners,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

In another tweet, McGregor mocked Holobaugh’s skills and tweeted:

“And just like that, yous haven’t a clue. The usual. Well done Lee Hammond, we are ready for the easy rematch. Hey Hobo, who taught you them short elbows? smacked around like it was an episode of bum fights you were,” McGregor tweeted.

Kurt Holobaugh’s rocky road to the TUF 31 championship might impress Conor McGregor

Kurt Holobaugh needed the TUF 31 season finale win more than anything else to further his UFC career. The 36-year-old fighter was under the StrikeForce contract in 2013 when the UFC acquired the organization. Holobaugh was released from the UFC following a loss to Steven Siler at UFC 159.

His second stint in the UFC started with an impressive performance in Dana White’s Contender Series. However, Holobaugh was released after an unsuccessful 0-3 run. TUF 31 win has given the Louisiana native a third shot at making it big.