Conor McGregor throws shade at Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing, urges 'Platinum' to make BKFC return 

Conor McGregor recently took a sly dig at Mike Perry's combat sports organization, Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX). While being critical of it, McGregor requested Perry to return to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC).

For context, Perry is a former UFC fighter who joined BKFC in 2021 and has maintained an unblemished 5-0 record since. However, after his boxing clash against Jake Paul, 'Platinum' had a fallout with McGregor. Now, months later, the Irishman believes Perry should return to compete in BKFC again.

In the recent BKFC 70 press conference, McGregor said:

"He should come home. Mike should come home. He still shows love to the game and we'll always have love for Mike Perry for sure. And yeah, me and Mike would be a great fight for sure."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

In his stint at BKFC, Perry has defeated several formidable competitors. Notable names on his record include Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Michael 'Venom' Page. Due to his impressive fight performances in the ring, he has earned the title of the 'King of Violence.'

Conor McGregor discusses his upcoming plans

Since 2021, Conor McGregor hasn't fought inside the UFC octagon. Although, McGregor has time and again hinted at the possibility of fighting again, he has also expressed his interest in potentially running for the Irish presidential seat.

'The 'Notorious' recently addressed a press conference wherein he dropped major life updates and his thoughts on his future as a professional MMA fighter. He said:

"I've got two fights on the contract, I’m in negotiations. Last week something happened to me, I went to the White House and my heart bleeds for my country right now. So there’s a lot of stuff going on back home, I’m happy with what I’ve done [in the sport]. There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now and that’s kind of where I’m going."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

