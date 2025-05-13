Conor McGregor throws support behind Sinead Kavanagh's BKFC ambitions 

UFC megastar Conor McGregor recently teased the signing of former five-time Irish national boxing champion Sinead Kavanagh to the BKFC.

Ad

Kavanagh currently competes in the featherweight division of Bellator. She has a professional MMA record of 9-7 and suffered a second-round submission defeat in her last outing against Arlene Blencowe.

On the other hand, McGregor has not competed in the UFC since his leg-break incident during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. With a 2024 bout against Michael Chandler falling through, he has now shifted focus to BKFC and his political ambitions.

Ad

Trending

'The Notorious' shared an Instagram story, where he hinted at the potential signing of Kavanagh to BKFC, and showcased a video of 'KO' hitting the pads. He wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Five-time National Senior Irish Champion and World Champion Contender MMA, Sinead 'KO' Kavanagh eyes up @bareknucklefc glory! Woah!"

Check out McGregor's Instagram story below:

McGregor's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Conor McGregor shares heartfelt message to Virat Kohli for Test cricket retirement

Conor McGregor shared an Instagram story, wishing cricket legend Virat Kohli a happy retirement. McGregor partnered with the Indian cricketer for a business venture involving the 'TIDL' product, which is a recovery spray/gel.

Ad

Kohli is an accomplished batsman and has had a test career spanning over 14 years. During this period, he has captained India in 68 test matches, losing only 17. Notably, he also captained India to their first-ever test series win at the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The legendary cricketer recently announced that he will be taking a retirement from participating in the 50-over test format of the game. In light of this, 'The Notorious' took to social media to wish his business partner a happy retirement. He wrote:

Ad

"Enjoy retirement brother! Huge Congrats on a stellar cricket career! Team @tidlsport"

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

McGregor's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.