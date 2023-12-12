Conor McGregor unveils the special bond tying Proper Twelve, his featherweight title unification, and newborn son Mack

Conor McGregor recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate December 12th, a day that, by his own account, is very special to him for a myriad of reasons.

'The Notorious' tweeted:

"Happy Proper Twelve Day everyone! The 12th of the 12th, December. The day I unified the @ufc featherweight World Title and the day I created Proper No. Twelve! Today, on this one also, my new born son Mack, is Twelve days old! Wow! God is shining! God bless! Here is a look at last year’s Proper Twelve Day celebrations and we are upping the stakes again this year! Performances and festivities on all throughout the day and into the night! Yup the Proper Twelve Day! @ProperWhiskey"

After terming the day 'Proper Twelve Day,' Conor McGregor went on to recollect all of the important milestones he has passed on December 12th. It was, first and foremost, a throwback to his legendary KO win over Jose Aldo, which was the fight that catapulted him to superstardom.

His Whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, hit shelves in September of 2018, but 'The Notorious' appears to be suggesting that he came up with either the idea, or the recipe on December 12th.

Most recently, McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin had their fourth child together. They currently have 3 sons and a daughter - Conor Jr., Croia (the only daughter), Rian and now, Mack, who is the most recent addition to the family.

Conor McGregor shares more training footage, teases improved grappling

Conor McGregor has been on a tear on X recently, and has shared plenty of footage of himself training.

What is perhaps most interesting, however, is a recent tweet in which he showcased some of his grappling, which he posted alongside the caption:

"Double entry double leg takedown to the low back, to air back take with both hooks, to crowbar break down. SBG Ireland Blackbelt. Training going great"

The Irishman is expected to face Michael Chandler sometime this year, with the iconic UFC 300 card being the prime candidate for his return. That being said, no official announcement has been made yet and so, fans are waiting with bated breath to see when 'The Notorious' will be back in action.