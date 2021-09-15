Conor McGregor uses a video of Megan Fox after his altercation with MGK; the Hollywood actress is seen cheering for ‘Notorious’ at a UFC event

Conor McGregor has seemingly taken a jibe at Machine Gun Kelly after their recent altercation. McGregor has used a video of MGK’s girlfriend – longtime MMA fan and Hollywood actress Megan Fox – insinuating that he (McGregor) is her favorite fighter.

A Twitter account by the name of UFC Stats tweeted a video featuring Megan Fox from a past UFC event. The video has Conor McGregor’s signature entrance music playing in the background, while Fox appears to be cheering among other fans present in the arena.

The caption in the original tweet from UFC Stats tagged Conor McGregor’s Twitter account, and read as follows:

“your girl's favorite fighter (@TheNotoriousMMA).”

Conor McGregor has now retweeted the aforementioned tweet, likely as a jibe at Megan Fox’s boyfriend, rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK.

Conor McGregor was at the MTV Video Music Awards that took place on September 12th, 2021. During the event’s red carpet ceremony, he got into a scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly and MGK’s security personnel. The exact reason behind the scuffle is still unknown.

Nevertheless, as evidenced by a few videos and reports regarding the incident, McGregor was purportedly shoved by MGK’s security personnel. Not one to be outdone, ‘Notorious’ lashed out at them, and even threw a drink in the general direction of MGK.

Megan Fox and MGK have attended Conor McGregor’s UFC fights

Megan Fox (left) and MGK (right) at UFC 264

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Megan Fox revealed that she was present during the infamous UFC 229 brawl between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. Fox said:

“I was at the Conor-Khabib fight a couple of years ago, when all that chaos happened. Everyone had to like, run. We had to like, escape. They started jumping the ring. I see the ring girls running in their robes. And I'm like, ‘I better run too if the ring girls are running’. Whenever it's Conor, it's always insane.”

Megan Fox has been to multiple UFC events in the past. Fox and MGK recently attended the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 264 event in July 2021. MGK, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, is often seen supporting fellow Cleveland native – former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic – at UFC events.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor, is working hard on recovering from his leg injury. He's expected to return to MMA competition in 2022.

