Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 scorecards: Did any of the judges score the fight for Diaz?

Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2 at UFC 202 is one of the most iconic fights in MMA history. The bout needed all five rounds, with McGregor winning via majority decision after getting the nod from two of the judges.

One of the judges, Glenn Trowbridge, scored the contest 47-47, meaning the bout came close to ending in a draw. Trowbridge came to this conclusion after scoring the third round 10-8 in favor of Diaz. Both Jeff Mullen and Derek Cleary only scored the third frame 10-9 in favor of the Stockton native, which ultimately caused the American to lose the bout.

Based on all of the judges' scorecards, Conor McGregor won rounds one, two and four, while losing three and five on all of the cards. Had Mullen or Cleary seen the third round as a 10-8 for Diaz, the result would have been a majority draw.

The result equalled the pair's series at one win apiece, with Diaz previously submitting McGregor at UFC 196.

As of today, the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is yet to happen. With Diaz's next fight against Khamzat Chimaev marking the last on his UFC contract, a departure from the promotion could prevent a third clash with the Irishman from ever happening.

How many MMA bouts has Conor McGregor won since beating Nate Diaz at UFC 202?

Since the Irishman got his revenge against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 back in 2016, Conor McGregor has only won twice in MMA. 'The Notorious' has fought five times in the UFC since the rematch with Diaz, but lost against Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice versus Dustin Poirier.

Three months after beating Diaz, McGregor famously finished Eddie Alvarez in the second round of the UFC 205 main event. His next win didn't come until four years later against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

In his latest two outings, McGregor failed to get past round against Poirier. The Irishman was knocked out in the second round at UFC 257. Six months later, he suffered a broken leg against the American in the first round.

