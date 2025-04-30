Conor McGregor weighs in on 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate with bold "I'd smoke a 100 easy" message 

Conor McGregor recently chimed in on a debate that has gone viral once again. The debate revolves around the idea of a gorilla facing 100 men, and seems to have begun all the way back in 2020 in a subreddit dedicated to hypothetical discussions on a myriad of topics.

The question was reintroduced to social media recently and the internet exploded yet again. Athletes, celebrities and social media influencers all weighed in. Conor McGregor was one of the many who joined in.

He wrote:

"On behalf of gorillas, I’d smoke a 100 easy."

Conor McGregor has been out of action since 2021, with his last fight being a TKO loss to rival Dustin Poirier. During his time away from competition, McGregor starred in a Hollywood movie, planned a comeback but pulled out due to injury, bought part of BKFC, lost a civil assault case, and lost most of his sponsorships and business deals, amongst many other things.

At the moment, the former two-division UFC champion has announced his intentions to run for Irish presidency.

Aside from Conor McGregor, Bo Nickal also joins the "Gorilla vs. 100 Men" debate

Other MMA fighters also joined in on this debate. Highly-ranked UFC middleweight Bo Nickal recently answered Mr. Beast's call for volunteers to join the 100 men versus the 1 gorilla challenge.

Nickal responded to the YouTuber on X. He said:

"I’m in."

While Bo Nickal won't be facing an actual gorilla any time soon, he is set to face former ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder this weekend at UFC on ESPN 67. De Ridder is on back-to-back submission wins in the UFC and poses unique threats to a fellow grappling specialist in Nickal.

