Conor McGregor will be featured as the main character in an upcoming RTS game

As reported by The Sports Journal, MMA megastar Conor McGregor is all set to be featured as the main character in the upcoming RTS (Real-Time Strategy) game “Dystopia: Contest of Heroes”.

Fans can check out the tweet put forth by The Sports Journal regarding Conor McGregor’s role in the game, below. Besides, Conor McGregor himself retweeted it. The tweet read as follows –

“Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) is featured as the main character in the new upcoming RTS game - Dystopia. "

🎮 Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) is featured as the main character in the new upcoming RTS game - Dystopia.



📱Pre Register | https://t.co/bVXwkjF80s#TSJEsports @ArcosoftGaming

The upcoming video game Dystopia: Contest of Heroes will be available for download on the Google Play Store.

The game is purportedly an epic multiplayer game. Dystopia: Contest of Heroes is an RTS (Real-Time Strategy) game, which means that players can simultaneously play and experience the game in real-time.

The game is said to have a cyberpunk theme. Needless to say, the game will feature the cyberpunk theme’s usual elements such as a dystopian world that is technologically advanced but morally questionable, has battles between different groups for supremacy, intense combat, futuristic characters, etc.

It will allow fans to fight alongside the brave Conor McGregor and his squad against many enemies. The game’s setting is one that’s witnessing a galaxy battle in a dystopian world that’s falling apart.

This is a game where the player gets the chance to be the hero and influence the rival factions and clans fighting against one another for control over the city.

Furthermore, the game also has RPG (Role-Playing Game) elements. The player gets to play a pivotal role, in this case, that of the hero who’ll become the leader and free the city from the evil enemies.

Moreover, the game allows fans to connect with millions of other gamers worldwide and form alliances with them to achieve dominance in this RTS game.

The game also allows players to modify their characters with unique types of equipment and abilities that would help deal with the ever-changing challenges the game poses in real time. It provides multiplayer options where you can formulate strategies with your friends and rule the game’s world.

There’s also the option of participating in Conor McGregor’s unique tournaments and sending the best soldiers you have to attack and conquer your enemy’s base defenses.

Additionally, climbing the ranks and experiencing an exciting solo campaign is also an option in the game.

Conor McGregor has a busy 2021 scheduled ahead of him

Be it the gaming industry, the beverage industry, the entertainment world, or anything that has to do with business, Conor McGregor has shown his willingness to conquer them all.

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion is set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021. Conor McGregor beat Poirier via TKO in their first fight back in 2014 and will look to replicate his success in the rematch.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23.

Conor McGregor has lately asserted that he intends to fight more often. The Notorious One plans to continue competing in high-profile fights, starting with the Poirier fight in the New Year.

What are your views regarding Conor McGregor being featured as the main character in the Dystopia: Contest of Heroes video game?