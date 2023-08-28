Conor McGregor yacht: How many vessels does ‘The Notorious’ own? All you need to know about the Irishman’s ultra-expensive taste

Conor McGregor has been known to have a very expensive taste, which has come along with him being the biggest star in the UFC.

The Irishman has shown fans a glimpse into his lavish lifestyle, which includes his luxury vehicles, custom suits, and incredible yachts. In 2021, he tweeted that he owned two yachts and noted that he has different uses for both.

He wrote:

I have two yachts. A triple deck 150foot to live life on and then the lambo to rally on."

Tweet regarding the yachts

The lambo yacht that Conor McGregor is referring to is his Tecnomar Lamborghini 63 yacht, which was purchased in 2021. The luxurious yacht was unveiled by the company in 2020 and was made available as a limited edition release. The yacht resembles a sports car on water and according to Forbes, is 63-feet long, powered by twin MAN V12 engines, 200hp, and is capable of reaching a total speed of 60 knots.

The Tecnomar Lamborghini 63 didn't come cheap for Conor McGregor as it was reportedly purchased for $3.6 million. According to Lamborghini's website, the pleasure of the driver as well as the performance of the yacht itself was taken into account during the creation process.

They wrote:

"Performance, driving pleasure, attention to quality and details, emotion: these are the emotive features combined within the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, thanks to innovative engineering solutions and a distinct design unique to shared Italian style and tradition"

'The Notorious' clearly has fine taste as the yacht is a sight to behold and one of many luxurious assets in his collection.

Is Conor McGregor's UFC return official?

Conor McGregor has fans buzzing on social media as he tweeted a photo that indicated his UFC return was official.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter, where he posted a screenshot from UFC Fight Pass, which shows that he will be fighting Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 296 on December 16. It's unclear if this is a backend error, or the screenshot is entirely fake.

Tweet regarding UFC return