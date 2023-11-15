"Conor was right, you a rat" - Fans brutally roast MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz for posing with Donald Trump Jr. at UFC 295

Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz was seen posing with none other than Donald Trump Jr. at UFC 295. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside Trump Jr. and UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje.

In the caption, he praised the Trumps, including former U.S President, Donald Trump, who was also in attendance, writing:

"Good to see @donaldjtrumpjr . One of the most humble and nicest man. The greatest American family of all time."

In another post uploaded just a day before, he shared a picture of himself alongside Trump Sr., and wrote:

"Always good to see the greatest president in USA history. Thank you @danawhite for making this happen. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

Fans have since taken to Instagram to react to Abdelaziz's post. One user, @sherwin_3716 wrote:

"Conor was right, u a rat lol"

@letsgosac added:

"Two absolute dumba**es and a dude who prides himself on getting brain damage"

@chaimaaerrichi also criticized Abdelaziz for posing alongside Donald Trump Jr., saying:

"You are a muslim still dont understand why you support trump who support israel"

Others questioned Abdelaziz's decision to pose with Donald Trump Jr., considering certain political opinions him and his father have expressed in the past.

@ziggy19890 said:

"I use to like Ali not anymore did he forget trump had a Muslim ban and other stuff"

@abdullah.alhassan16 concurred, saying:

"go see Don's tweets about Palestine before you kiss his a**"

Fans react to Ali Abdelaziz's post alongside Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. walks out at UFC 295 alongside his father, receives huge applause

Former U.S President Donald Trump was in attendance at UFC 295, and walked out to a huge applause alongside his entourage, which included his son, Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock.

They were also personally escorted by UFC boss Dana White and were subject to a special welcome from the crowd in attendance at Madison Square Garden, one of combat sports' most iconic arenas.

Trump Sr. has been seen at a few UFC events in the past, and it's no surprise that he chose one of the year's marquee events, UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, to make another appearance.