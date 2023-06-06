Constantin Rusu set to face Bogdan Shumarov in lightweight kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 12

Two fighters who’ve yet to taste defeat in ONE Championship are set to face each other at ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video.

Moldovan-Russian striker Constantin Rusu will take on Bulgaria’s Bogdan Shumarov in a lightweight kickboxing bout in the card’s opener on July 14, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Both Rusu and Shumarov are coming off impressive wins in their respective outings in ONE Championship, and a win will certainly push either of them closer to a shot at ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel.

Rusu, who holds an overall record of 23-4-1, is coming off two straight bangers against Marouan Toutouh at ONE 158 in June 2022.

He then followed it up with another unanimous decision win against Islam Murtazaev, a former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title contender, at ONE 162 just a few months later.

Shumarov, meanwhile, owns possibly one of the best knockouts in ONE Championship this year.

The 26-year-old handed Marwen Houli a one-way ticket to the ethereal realm when he absolutely starched the Tunisian with a one-hit quitter of an overhand right at ONE Friday Fights 6 this past February.

Shumarov owns an overall record of 16-2-1 and his showdown against Rusu will be the first time that he features in an Amazon card for ONE Championship.

This potential barnburner between two explosive fighters, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 12 card, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

